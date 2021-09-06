For the First Time in 2021: "First Place RainiersÃ¢ÂÂ

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (63-44) moved to a season-high 19 games over .500 and assumed sole possession of first place in the West Division for the first time this season on Monday afternoon, with a 9-7 win over the Reno Aces (61-44). Another huge day from a new acquisition led the way in a back-and-forth affair.

The Rainiers opened the scoring in the second inning, after a Dillon Thomas (3-for-4) one-out triple over the left fielder's head, and he'd be home a batter later on a Marcus Wilson RBI single. It was 2-0 Rainiers in the third after Kevin Padlo's second double of the game; Alen Hanson (single) was running on the pitch and scored easily with the ball into the gap in left. A two-out Sam Travis RBI single scored Padlo for a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Jose Herrera delivered the first Reno runs against starter Darren McCaughan, a two-run homer. It turned into a five-hit inning for the homestanding Aces, as they pulled ahead 4-3 on an Illdemaro Vargas RBI single and a Stuart Fairchild sac fly.

McCaughan went five innings after his hot start, allowing four (earned) runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The Reno lead was short-lived however, when the Rainiers began the sixth with three consecutive baserunners; Travis (walk) moved over on a Thomas infield single, and scored on Wilson's second run-scoring base hit. Tacoma pulled back in front 5-4 on a Luis Liberato sac fly.

Tacoma tacked on another in the seventh, when Padlo hit this third solo shot in two games, after going yard twice in Sunday's win. Padlo has already homered four times in only nine games with the Rainiers, and had a consecutive four-hit game on Monday.

The Aces re-tied it in the seventh though, when Alek Thomas went deep with Reno's second homer, a two-run job making the score 6-6. Reno took the lead on a wild pitch in the home half of the eighth, but for the second time in three games, the Rainiers rallied to win while trailing after eight innings.

Jack Reinheimer led the ninth with a single, extending his hit streak to 11 games, and his on base streak to 24 (has hit safely in 22). He moved over on a Hanson HBP, and again on a Jantzen Witte groundout. Padlo's fourth hit and third RBI of the day scored Reinheimer to tie it, and then Tacoma took the lead on a Brian O'Keefe groundout which scored Hanson. Travis proceeded to beat out an infield single with two down, which scored Padlo for the insurance run and a 9-7 advantage.

Just as he did on Saturday, Jimmy Yacabonis fired a scoreless ninth inning and converted the save (one strikeout), preserving another thrilling Rainiers win after a final-frame rally. Yacabonis is six-for-six in save chances this season, and two-for-two in this series.

Tacoma will next be in action on Tuesday evening to close the series, a 6:35 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. The Rainiers will send RHP Ryan Weber (2-1, 3.51) to the mound, against Reno RHP Luis Frias (2-1, 4.50), in a starting pitching rematch of the series-opener.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

