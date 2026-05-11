CFL Canadian Football League

For Love of the Game: CFL Originals

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Football is more than a game. It's sacrifice, loss, purpose, family, and the moments that shape who we become. Players from across the CFL share the personal stories and deep connections that fuel their love for the game.

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026


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