For Love of the Game: CFL Originals
Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Football is more than a game. It's sacrifice, loss, purpose, family, and the moments that shape who we become. Players from across the CFL share the personal stories and deep connections that fuel their love for the game.
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