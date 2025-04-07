For Country: Spirit Stars Shine on the International Stage

April 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

While the NWSL regular season may be on break, Washington Spirit stars have been hard at work for their national teams around the world. From securing shutouts to scoring goals, here's what you may have missed from your favorite Spirit players on international duty this weekend:

U.S. Women's National Team

On Saturday, the USWNT defeated Brazil 2-0 in a rematch of the Paris 2024 gold medal game. Three Spirit stars saw action for the team during the first-ever women's professional sporting event at SoFi Stadium in Greater Los Angeles.

In her first international match the Olympics, Trinity Rodman found the back of the net early, reminding everyone why she's one of the most dynamic forwards in the game.

SoCal native Tara McKeown played the full 90 minutes, continuing her impressive transition to center back and showing poise and grit in the heart of the defense.

Ashley Hatch, who was named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month last Friday, made her return to the national team, earning her first cap since 2023. She came off the bench in the 84th minute to help close out the match with fresh legs and veteran presence.

The U.S. and Brazil will play again on Tuesday, April 8 at 10:30 p.m. on TBS and Universo.

Colombia Women's National Team

Leicy Santos played a key role in Colombia's hard-fought 0-0 draw against the 2025 SheBelieves Cup champion, Japan. The midfielder played 92 minutes, helping to control tempo and disrupt Japan's attack in a tight, tactical contest.

Mexico Women's National Team

Rebeca Bernal, who captains the Mexican team, scored off a set piece in her country's 3-0 victory over Jamaica. The Spirit newcomer's goal proved decisive and showed just how dangerous she can be on set pieces and in open play. Mexico w

Canada Women's National Team

Fresh off winning the 2025 Pinatar Cup back in February, Gabby Carle and Canada defeated Argentina 3-0 in a friendly last Friday. The defender started the match and played 65 minutes, contributing to another clean sheet for Les Rouges. The two nations will face off again on Tuesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

England Women's National Team

Esme Morgan earned minutes for England in their UEFA Nations League action. The defender subbed in during the 73rd minute of 0the Lionesses' 5-0 win over Belgium. The two nations will face off again on Tuesday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Don't miss your next chance to see these stars and the rest of the Spirit roster back in action at Audi Field on Saturday, April 26 against Gotham FC. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can also lock in their seats for that match as well as the USWNT vs. Canada friendly at Audi Field on Wednesday, July 2 with a special bundle starting at just $75. Act fast-this deal is expected to sell out.

