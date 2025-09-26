Football in the Far North: CFL Originals
Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Football in the Far North showcases the CFL's youth clinic in Kuujjuaq with the Kativik Regional Government, reflecting on community, culture, and the importance of National Truth and Reconciliation.
