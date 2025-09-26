Football in the Far North: CFL Originals

Published on September 26, 2025







Football in the Far North showcases the CFL's youth clinic in Kuujjuaq with the Kativik Regional Government, reflecting on community, culture, and the importance of National Truth and Reconciliation.







