Fond du Lac to Host Green Bay at Neuroscience Group Field on June 9

February 23, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the inaugural I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Thursday, June 9. The game is presented by Aquire Restoration and first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. This will mark the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets are now available for purchase.

"We have an incredible opportunity to host a Northwoods League game on the same field that professional minor league players call home," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We know that fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities will enjoy this unique showcase event!"

"The concept of playing a Northwoods League game at a top-notch minor league facility and showcasing collegiate players is monumental," said President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League Ryan Voz. "This unique idea has been in the works for a while and I'm sure that the entire Appleton community will embrace these players chasing their dream of playing professionally."

"When presented with the opportunity to be a part of a new series with these two great organizations, AND, to see it played at Fox Cities Stadium, we were immediately excited!" added Aquire Restoration President Jeff Edmunds. "Why wouldn't we jump at this chance?!"

This game is on a Thursday at Neuroscience Group Field and that makes it a Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company with The Score. Fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16-ounce craft beer for $3 and everyone can enjoy Cher-Make brats for $2 on June 9.

Fans who secure Dock Spiders Season Tickets for 2022 will receive a ticket to this game as part of their season ticket packages when season tickets are distributed. Contact the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at (920) 907-9833 for more information.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Tickets packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt. Season-long daily promotions and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.