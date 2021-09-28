Fond du Lac Native Jim Misudek Named Dock Spiders General Manager

FOND DU LAC, WI - It's a homecoming for the new General Manager of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders! Jim Misudek has been named as the General Manager of the Northwoods League team by Third Base Ventures, LLC., the ownership group of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In his role, Misudek will lead and oversee all day-to-day operations while providing strategic direction for the organization. Misudek, a native of Fond du Lac, graduate of University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac (Class of 2004), and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, began his baseball career as an intern with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2006.

"I am extremely excited to return home and re-join the organization where it all began for me," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "As a Fond du Lac native who grew up cheering on the Timber Rattlers and all Wisconsin teams, I recognize what a special opportunity this is and how much area sports mean to our communities. I am looking forward to expanding upon the already strong connection that the Dock Spiders have made by providing winning baseball that is entertaining and affordable for the Fond du Lac area."

Misudek will begin his sixteenth season in baseball in 2022 after completing 14 years with Major League organizations. Most recently, he spent six seasons as the Senior Manager, Baseball Communications with the Baltimore Orioles. Misudek's primary responsibilities included the creation of daily press notes, drafting press releases, producing the club's annual media guide, arranging interviews for players and staff, coordinating press conferences and press box operations, while serving as a primary media contact for the club in Baltimore, throughout Spring Training, and on team road trips during the season.

On behalf of Major League Baseball, Misudek was selected and invited to provide media relations support for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019, the 2013 World Baseball Classic, the National League Championship Series in 2012, 2013, and 2014, the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2018, and the American League Division Series in 2019.

Prior to joining the Orioles front office, Misudek spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves as Media Relations Coordinator, one year as an intern with the Cincinnati Reds media relations department, and two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2007, he served an intern in the Brewers media relations department and 2008 was spent as a sales representative while assisting with media relations duties. He also assisted Major League Baseball and the Brewers media relations department with their 2008 Postseason appearance.

"We couldn't be more excited to add someone with Jim's background to our organization," said Third Base Ventures President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "I have known Jim since his intern days with the Timber Rattlers and have been so proud of what he has accomplished in Major League Baseball. It is funny how things work out and it is great to welcome him back to the Fond du Lac community and bring the native son home."

The two-time Northwoods League Champions (2018, 2020) are set to open their sixth season of baseball in 2022. Season ticket and partnership packages are available at this link or by calling (920) 907-9833.

