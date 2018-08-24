Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Championship T-Shirts Now Available

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders won the 2018 Summer Collegiate World Series and now all fans can be a part of the celebration. 2018 Championship T-shirts are now available in the Dock Spiders Team Store (980 E Division St. Fond du Lac, WI 54935) for $25.00. Both adult and youth sizes are currently available. Fans can also order on-line at dockspiders.com and have their order shipped directly to their home.

The Dock Spiders also have their 2018 game-used home white jerseys available for sale in the Team Store. It's the perfect chance to get one of the jerseys that was worn on the field during the championship season! All game used jerseys are available for $80.00. No discounts are able to be used on the game used jerseys.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. Now in its 25th anniversary season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 200 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET) and Curtis Granderson (TOR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal. For more information, visit www.dockspiders.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Dock Spiders as your favorite team.

