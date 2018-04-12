Flying Tigers to Participate in Florida State League Scholarship Program

Lakeland, FL - The Lakeland Flying Tigers will once again be participating in the Florida State League Scholarship Program. The Miami Marlins and Florida State League, for the nineteenth straight year, will fund the Florida State League Scholarship Program for the 2018 baseball season.

The scholarships, with a monetary value of $1,500 each, will be presented to a student employee, child or grandchild of an employee of Florida State League Teams. Selection will be based on grades, leadership capabilities, and job performance. Since 2000, the Marlins Foundation has donated $175,000 to the Florida State League Scholarship program.

The purpose of the program is to encourage and reward our school age applicants and to send a message that an education is the key to success in life. The winner will be guests of the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 12, 2018 when the Marlins host the New York Mets.

More information on the Miami Marlins/Florida State League Scholarship Program will be provided on a regular basis. Please refer any questions to the Florida State League office (727) 724-6146.

The Flying Tigers are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.

