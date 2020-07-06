Flying Squirrels to Host Movies in the Outfield

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will begin hosting Movies in the Outfield, a socially distanced movie-going experience on the field at The Diamond, beginning Thursday night.

Upcoming Showings | Event Seating & Ticketing | Pre-Order & Day-Of Concessions | Policies & Event Procedures

Movies will be shown on The Diamond's video board on Thursday and Saturday nights. Admission is $8 per person (children 3 and younger are admitted free). Information on upcoming showings, tickets, concessions and health and safety policies can be found here.

Movies in the Outfield is presented by VCU Health and supported by Aldi, Dominion Energy, Elephant Insurance, Richmond Area Honda Dealers and Pepsi.

The new, twice-a-week series begins on Thursday night with a showing of the classic baseball film, "Field of Dreams." The gates at The Diamond open at 6:05 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:05 p.m.

This Saturday, the Flying Squirrels will host a showing of "The Incredibles" at 6:05 p.m. The gates will open at 5:05 p.m.

To promote social distancing, seating will be located on the field in either 10'x10' spaces for up to four people or 10'x20' spaces for up to eight people. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or pillows, but chairs will not be permitted.

Concessions will be available for Movies in the Outfield. The Flying Squirrels strongly encourage all guests to pre-order food prior to their event date. Orders can be submitted here. Food orders will be available for pick-up at Rosie's Bistro at the Bullpen, which is located on the right field-side of the stadium. All food orders made at the event must be submitted online and can also be placed here.

An additional beverage-only stand will be located on the third-base side of the ballpark and will accept credit card payment only.

Parking for Movies in the Outfield is available for free in the Blue Lot at The Diamond, located off Arthur Ashe Boulevard across from the bus station. All guests should enter the stadium through the right-field gate located near the Food Lion Party Den.

The Flying Squirrels strongly encourage all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for announcements and more information regarding upcoming events.

