Flying Squirrels steal game two 5-4

April 14, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Richmond, VA) - Early on another gorgeous night in Richmond, it looked like the Fightin Phils would have their work cut out for them against a suddenly resurgent Flying Squirrels team. Jake Waguespack threw a lot of pitches in the first two innings, but never wavered despite allowing two runs in the first on RBI singles by Ryan Howard and Jerry Sands. The team took on the identity of its starting pitcher, getting tough and scoring four unanswered to take the lead until the seventh. That's when the Squirrels regained control and went back in front for good, and a 5-4 win before a crowd of 7.831 at The Diamond gives the hosts a chance at a sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Reading's persistence started in the second when a throwing error by starter Matt Gage put Jan Hernandez at second with two outs. Instead of getting out of the inning, the lefthander served up a hard double to Deivi Grullon down the left field line to get the Fightins within a run at 2-1.

Another throwing error allowed them to take the lead in the top of the third. After Brandon Bednar hit a one-out double against his former team with a gapper to left center, a Zach Green groundball to short should have ended the inning. However, Howard threw it away, and the second run came across to tie the score at two. Two pitches later, Jiandido Tromp delivered a double of his own to put Reading on top 3-2.

Gage then retired eight straight before meeting Tromp again with one away in the sixth. A looping breaking ball found the center fielder's barrel, and his first homer sailed away into the left field corner to double the lead at 4-2. Singlehandedly, Tromp had given the Fightins a two-run advantage, and Waguespack survived five innings despite throwing 99 pitches, adding six strikeouts.

After Trevor Bettencourt faced the minimum in the sixth by getting a 4-6-3 double play up the middle from Bednar to Malquin Canelo, Seranthony Dominguez (1-2) wasn't as lucky in the seventh inning. He walked Ronnie Jebavy with one out, and should have gotten at least one out on a slow grounder off the bat of Ali Castillo, but a Canelo throwing error opened the floodgates. A wild pitch, and base hits from Howard and former Akron RubberDuck Luigi Rodriguez put Richmond back in front for good at 5-4.

Mike Connolly (1-0) got the win with two scoreless innings in relief, and 2017 Midseason All-Star Tyler Cyr converted his first save with a flawless ninth. Five of the Fightins seven hits went for extra bases, and Grullon joined Tromp by finishing 2-for-4. Canelo added his fourth double in the seventh off Connolly and extended his hitting streak to six straight by going 1-for-4.

