Flying Squirrels' Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 5

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Nutzy's Block Party on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Diamond, a free event with food, live music and more. Nutzy's Block Party will also provide the first chance to purchase individual-game tickets for the Flying Squirrels' 2022 season.

Nutzy's Block Party is free and open to the public.

"Annually, the first day of ticket sales has been more like a family reunion," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are excited to be back with a full-blown block party to kick off individual ticket sales and usher in what is certain to be an exciting 2022 season full of new memories for all."

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on March 5 in person at The Diamond and online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets. The box office will open at 10 a.m. for fans needing ticket exchanges only, including those who have purchased Great 8 and Gold Book packages.

The first 100 fans who purchase tickets or exchange vouchers for tickets at the box office on March 5 will also receive a free T-shirt. All fans who purchase tickets or redeem vouchers for tickets at Nutzy's Block Party will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prize packs.

Nutzy's Block Party is also the first opportunity for Squirrels Tails Kids Club members to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2022 season. Each booklet contains vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games. Members can claim their voucher booklets at the Kids Club tent. More information about the free Kids Club can be found here.

The event will also feature giveaways, games for kids and live music. Food trucks will also be on site. The Squirrels Nest Team Store will be open during the event.

Nutzy's Block Party is the first opportunity to purchase individual-game tickets for the 2022 season, including Opening Night and Independence Day. Advance purchases of individual-game tickets begin at $10 for general admission seating, $12 for Terrace-level tickets and $14 for the Chick-fil-A Field Level.

The Flying Squirrels' home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Altoona Curve. Opening Night group packages with special discounted rates are available now online here, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices.

