Flying Squirrels, Senators Postponed on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Wednesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday evening. First pitch for Game 1 will be at 5:05 p.m. The ballpark gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who had tickets for Wednesday's game can redeem them for tickets to any remaining 2023 Flying Squirrels regular-season home game (based on availability). Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866).

The homestand continues on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The night includes In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Army Recruiting. It is also JMU Night and JMU students and faculty can present their JMU ID for a $5 General Admission ticket at the box office.

Friday is Pride Night at The Diamond presented by CarMax. The first 1,000 fans ages 15 & up will go home with a Pride T-shirt. The night also features Funnville Friday Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

