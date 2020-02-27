Flying Squirrels Reveal 2020 Promotional Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season on Thursday, a FUNN-filled schedule of 24 fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, bobblehead giveaways, T-shirt giveaways and much more.

The full promotional schedule can be found here. Individual tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in person at Nutzy's Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond at 10 a.m., and online individual-game ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

"My first thought on seeing the 2020 promo schedule was, 'Wow, there are so many memories to be made from this awesome array of activities, themes and giveaways,'" Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We couldn't be prouder of our staff for thinking inside and outside of the box to come up with what we feel is a FUNN promotional calendar for everybody."

Fans will be treated to 24 fireworks shows during the upcoming season, including special Dueling Fireworks on Opening Night (April 16) and Independence Day (July 4). There are also three special Sunday-night In-Your-Face Fireworks shows on the schedule, including Father's Day (June 20) presented by Applegate, July 5 as part of Independence Weekend and on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 6).

2020 PROMOTIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Inclusion Dates

Thursday, May 14: Peanut-free game & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks

Sunday, May 31: Disability Inclusion Day

Thursday, June 25: Pride Night & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks

Appearances

Thursday, April 16: "Field of Dreams" actor Dwier Brown

Tuesday, April 21: Former MLB All-Star Andruw Jones

Friday, May 1: WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat presented by J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College

Thursday, May 28: Former "Survivor: Pearl Islands" contestant Jonny Fairplay

Sunday, June 14: PJ Masks

Thursday, July 30: Former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster presented by Seredni Tire and Auto Center

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Former "The Bachelorette" contestant Joe "The Grocer" Amabile presented by New Kent Winery

Friday, Aug. 21: Postgame lucha libre wrestling

Shirt Giveaways

Tuesday, April 21: The Diamond retro logo T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, May 5: "Squirrel Meets World" T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, May 26: "Welcome to Fabulous Funnville" T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi

Friday, June 12: Irish heritage T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by Seredni Tire and Auto Center

Monday, June 22: Scott's Addition tank top giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older) presented by American Family Fitness

Tuesday, June 23: Flying Squirrels strength & fitness performance shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Rock-Paper-Scissors T-shirt giveaway (First 1,500 fans 15 & older)

Bobblehead Giveaways

Tuesday, June 9: Johnny Cashew bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi

Friday, July 10: Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG

Tuesday, July 21: The Almond Brothers double bobbleracers giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Peanut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Tuesday, Sept. 1: John Walnut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch

Copa de la DiversiÃ³n Giveaways

Friday, April 17: Ardillas Voladoras fleece ruana giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi

Friday, May 15: Ardillas Voladoras luchador cape giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)

Friday, May 29: Ardillas Voladoras luchador mask giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)

Friday, June 19: Ardillas Voladoras flag giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG

Friday, July 10: Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG

Friday, July 31: Ardillas Voladoras soccer ball giveaway (First 1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Budweiser

Hats/Other Adult Giveaways

Thursday, May 28: Bandana giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Thursday, June 25: Pride pennant giveaway (First 2,000 fans all ages)

Friday, June 26: Tie-dye bucket hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by River City Roll

Monday, July 20: Eye exam chart giveaway (First 2,020 fans all ages)

Thursday, Sept. 3: Funnville Family Reunion mesh trucker hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 21 & older) presented by Bud Light

Friday, Sept. 4: Flying Squirrels flame hat giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)

Youth Giveaways

Sunday, April 19: Nutzy Namaste youth T-shirt giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Kings Dominion

Sunday, May 3: Squirrel Tails Kids Club youth jersey giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Friday, May 15: Ardillas Voladoras luchador cape giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)

Friday, May 29: Ardillas Voladoras luchador mask giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Funnville beach ball giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Pepsi

Sunday, Aug. 23: Funnville Field Day youth T-shirt giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger) presented by Gardner Orthodontics

Sunday, Sept. 6: Youth hooded cape giveaway (First 1,000 fans 14 & younger)

The full 2020 promotional schedule can be found here.

Individual-game tickets for all 2020 home games will go on sale in person at Nutzy's Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond. The first 150 fans to purchase tickets in person at the event will receive an exclusive Nutzy's Block Party T-shirt. Online ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. The Flying Squirrels' home opener will be Thursday, April 16 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with a Dueling Fireworks show and an appearance by Dwier Brown of the hit film, "Field of Dreams." Opening Night group packages are available now at SquirrelsBaseball.com or by phone at (804) 359-FUNN (3866).

