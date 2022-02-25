Flying Squirrels Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels revealed their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Friday.

"The countdown to Opening Night 2022 is on and each day more excitement is building in Richmond," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "The release of the promotional schedule, put together by our creative staff, just adds more steam to the engine as we roll towards another great season of making memories together at The Diamond."

Fans can enjoy 25 of the Flying Squirrels' popular fireworks shows, including each Thursday and Saturday home game as well as Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on April 12 and Independence Day on July 4.

This season, the Flying Squirrels launch their "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series with two action-packed nights. June 25 is Defenders of the Diamond Night, and the team will debut special Captain America jerseys on the field. The jerseys will return on July 30 as the Flying Squirrels will host Marvel Super Hero™ Night with special appearances by Marvel characters and a Flying Squirrels x Black Panther bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans 15 & older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers. The jersey auction will open on June 25 and close on July 30 with proceeds going to Flying Squirrels Charities.

The Flying Squirrels will celebrate Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, an annual event recognizing 34 Virginia Union University students who were arrested following a peaceful sit-in protest at the whites-only lunch counter of Thalhimers Department Store in downtown Richmond. As part of the celebration, the Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities and the Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign.

Sundays feature Squirrel Tails Kids Club games. Kids 14 and younger can join the Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl and receive a free general admission ticket to every Sunday home game this season. Kids Club games feature special themes and giveaways for kids throughout the season, including a Youth Fauxback Replica Jersey giveaway on June 12 for the first 1,000 kids 14 and younger and Dino Day on June 26, featuring an appearance by Jon & Blitz from "Dino Ranch."

The Flying Squirrels will debut two new on-field jerseys into their rotation in 2022. Due to popular demand, the Flying Squirrels will sport special Fauxback jerseys, a new take on similar retro-inspired uniforms worn for one game in 2021. This season, the team will wear the fauxback jerseys for all Sunday home games. For select Friday games, the team will don new black Friday RVA jerseys. The Flying Squirrels will continue to transform into Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond for select games throughout the 2022 season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, including April 29, May 5, June 10, July 8, July 29 and August 19. The Copa games will include Ardillas Voladoras-themed promotions and giveaways.

Highlights from the Flying Squirrels' 2022 promotional schedule include:

T-Shirt Giveaways

April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day & 42 T-Shirt (1,000 fans ages 15 & older, sizes S-XXXL) presented by Capital One

May 1 - Squirrel Tails Kids Club Welcome Day & Kids Club T-Shirt (1,000 kids 14 & under, sizes YS-YXL) presented by Lidl

May 3 - James River Appreciation Night & River City T-Shirt (1,000 fans ages 15 & older, sizes S-XXXL) presented by Seredni Tire & Auto Center

June 21 - Salute to Hoops Night & Basketball "Jersey" Tank Top (1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XL)

July 8 - Mexico Night & Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Belt Tank Top (1,000 fans ages 21 & older sizes S-XL) presented by Michelob Ultra

July 26 - Rock Paper Scissors Night & T-Shirt (1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XXXL) presented by Seredni Tire & Auto Center

August 16 - Salute to the Peanut & Peanut T-Shirt (1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XXXL) presented by Virginia Peanut Growers Association

September 16 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend & T-Shirt (1,000 fans ages 15 & older sizes S-XXXL) presented by Capital One

Specialty Jerseys

May 7 - ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Night & Jersey Auction benefitting ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

June 11 - Squirrels in Space Night & Rocket Squirrel Jersey Auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

June 25 & July 30 - Defenders of the Diamond Night & Captain America Jersey Auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities

July 23 - Military Appreciation Night jersey presentation benefitting T.A.P.S.

August 20 - Grateful Fans Night & Tie-Dye Jersey Auction benefitting Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond

September 16 & 17 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend & Jersey Auction benefitting Richmond 34 Legacy Foundation x Flying Squirrels Charities

Theme Night Giveaways

April 27 - Feelin' Squirrelly Night & Silicon Wine Glass Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 21 & older) presented by New Kent Winery

June 7 - Salute to Truckers Night & Mesh Trucker Hat Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Abilene Motor Express

June 24 - Surf's Up Funnville & Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Performance Foodservice

July 9 - Glow in the Dark Night & Glow Stick Giveaway (3,000 fans all ages)

July 22 - Patriotic Beer Belt Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 21 & older) presented by Bud Light

July 30 - Marvel Super Hero Night & Black Panther Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers

August 30 - Fancy Pants Night & Parney Pants Bobblehead (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers

September 2 - Salute to Spices Night & Nutzy and Nutasha Salt & Pepper Shakers (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Performance Foodservice

September 13 - 50s/60s Night & Fauxback Bobbehead Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Pepsi

Kids Club Days

April 17 - Spring Spectacular, Pre-Game Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Appearance

May 1 - Kids Club Welcome Day & Squirrel Tails T-Shirt Giveaway (1,000 kids 14 & under) presented by Lidl

May 8 - Mother's Day & Funnville Family Day

May 29 - Memorial Day Weekend & Patriotic Youth Bucket Hat Giveaway (1,000 fans 14 & under) presented by Pepsi & Aquafina

June 12 - Youth Baseball & Softball Day & Youth Fauxback Replica Jersey Giveaway (1,000 fans 14 & under) presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

June 26 - Dino Day & Dino Ranch Appearance feat. Jon & Blitz

July 10 - Unicorn Day feat. A Magical Unicorn Appearance

July 24 - First Responders Day & Emergency Vehicle Display presented by The Hartford

July 31 - Summer Cool Down Day & Pool Float Giveaway (1,000 fans 14 & under)

August 21 - Funnville Jump Rope Jamboree

September 4 - Nutzy Cape Giveaway (1,000 kids 14 & under) presented by Kid Med

September 18 - Fan Appreciation Day

Copa de la Diversión Ardillas Voladoras Nights

April 29 - Dominican Republic Night & Ardillas Voladoras Bandana Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by River City Roll

May 5 - Cinco de Mayo & Hispanic Chamber Night

June 10 - Puerto Rico Night & Ardillas Voladoras Lucha Nutzy Youth Pillow Case Giveaway (first 1,000 kids 14 & under) presented by Pepsi & Aquafina

July 8 - Mexico Night & Ardillas Voladoras Wrestling Tank Top Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 21 & older) presented by Michelob Ultra

July 29 - Venezuela Night & Youth Wrestling Pillow Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 14 & under) presented by Pepsi & Aquafina

August 19 - Cuba Night & Ardillas Voladoras Fleece Blanket Giveaway (1,000 fans ages 15 & older) presented by Mountain Dew

Weekly Promotions

Wednesdays - Wine & K9s: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free. every Wednesday home game.

Thursdays - In-Your-Face-Fireworks

Fridays - Funnville Friday Happy Hours: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Friday home game, including $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side)

Saturdays - In-Your-Face Fireworks

Sundays - Squirrel Tails Kids Club presented by Lidl games

The Flying Squirrels' full 2022 promotional schedule can be viewed here.

The Flying Squirrels' Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Altoona Curve. Opening Night group packages with special discounted rates are available now online here, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices. Individual-game tickets go on sale March 5 at Nutzy's Block Party.

