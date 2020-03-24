Flying Squirrels Offer "Digital Field Trip" for Richmond-Area Students

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have made their 2020 Education Day curriculum available for Richmond-area students online as a "digital field trip." The new website includes baseball-themed learning activities for students in grades K-5.

The Flying Squirrels annually host Education Days at The Diamond as a learning-centered field trip to a game for schools around the Richmond region. The team has made their 2020 Education Day curriculum, broken down by grade level, available to families and students with schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

"In these unprecedented times, it is still our responsibility to be impactful in our communities, and especially with our future: the kids," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are very proud of this wonderful work and hope children and parents alike enjoy learning from this information."

The Education Day curriculum was designed by a Henrico County educator and incorporates state-mandated objectives. The website includes hands-on activities, educational videos, word problems, printable activity sheets and more that align with the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) objectives taught to elementary students throughout the school year.

The Flying Squirrels are encouraging participating families to share pictures of their children completing the activities with the team on their Facebook page.

In an effort to practice safe social distancing and best ensure the health and of the Flying Squirrels family, the team's front offices and team store are currently closed. Fans looking to reach out to the Flying Squirrels front office can find information here and are encouraged to interact on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

