Flying Squirrels Issue Statement on Game-Day Employee Alexander Wynn

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are saddened by the passing of Alexander Wynn.

Alexander was a game-day food & beverage employee for the Flying Squirrels and had worked for the team since the 2017 season.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating and urges anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.

Statement from Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell:

"We are deeply saddened by Alexander's tragic passing. Our food and beverage operation is imperative to our fan experience and each employee provides an incredible service not only to our fans, but to our organization as a whole. We grieve the sudden and senseless loss of Alexander, and we are internally working to plan ways to honor his memory for being part of who we are."

