Flying Squirrels Hosting Father's Day Catch on the Field, To-Go Picnic

June 12, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are inviting fans to bring their dads out for Father's Day Catch on the Field on Sunday, June 21 at The Diamond. The team is currently accepting a limited number of reservations for half-hour time slots to play catch on the field at the stadium. Additionally, the Flying Squirrels are taking pre-orders for a Father's Day To-Go Picnic.

To purchase tickets or find more information, click here.

"The memory making will continue at The Diamond on Father's Day, not with a Squirrels game, but with this unique opportunity at the ballpark," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Our staff has worked diligently to plan a safe way for Dad and family to still have funn and go nuts in a variety of ways for Father s Day."

Catch of the Field sessions are 30 minutes long with time slots available from 1-4 p.m. Each time slot will be limited to 40 people on the field to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To keep the event as safe as possible for all attendees, advance registration is required and there will be a contactless check-in booth set up at the entrance to the field. Fans are asked to bring their own gloves and baseballs. Public access will be limited to the field only.

A Father's Day gift bundle, which includes a baseball, relaxed-fit dad hat and T-shirt is also available for pre-order here.

The Father's Day To-Go Picnic Package can be added for $75, and it includes:

2 pounds of vinegar-based pulled pork BBQ

1 pound of pulled chicken BBQ (no sauce)

Family-sized Stouffer's macaroni & cheese

Family-sized coleslaw

A dozen buns

7-ounce BBQ sauce

The Father's Day To-Go Picnic Package is available by pre-order only here. Orders must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Pick-up for the picnic orders will be available at Rosie's Bistro at the Bullpen down the right-field line of the field following the on-field catch.

In an effort to practice safe social distancing and best ensure the health and of the Flying Squirrels family, the team's front offices and team store are currently closed. Fans looking to reach out to the Flying Squirrels front office can find information here and are encouraged to interact on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.