Flying Squirrels Hosting Annual 'Squirrel-O-Ween' on October 28

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host "Squirrel-O-Ween," an annual Halloween celebration, at The Diamond on Friday, Oct. 28, the team announced on Friday.

The annual event will include free trick-or-treating along the concourse at The Diamond and will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Squirrel-O-Ween provides a safe and funn environment for children to trick-or-treat through the stadium. There will also be hayrides around the warning track of The Diamond's playing surface.

Everyone is encouraged to come out dressed up for a chance to win prizes in a Halloween costume contest. The Flying Squirrels have also teamed up with Woofy Wellness Ranch for a dog Halloween costume contest with K9 prizes for the winners.

Nutzy and Nutasha will be on hand to take pictures with fans.

Free parking is available in the lots at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2023 season at The Diamond on Friday, April 6, 2023. To stay up to date with the Flying Squirrels during the non-baseball season, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.

