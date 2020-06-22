Flying Squirrels, Brown Distributing & CBS 6 Looking to Honor Heroes on July 4

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Brown Distributing and CBS 6 will recognize military personnel and veterans with Honoring Our Heroes presented by Brown Distributing on July 4 at The Diamond.

As part of Honoring our Heroes presented by Brown Distributing, five military personnel and veterans will receive a VIP experience at The Diamond and will be featured during CBS 6's live broadcast of the July 4 fireworks celebration.

Nominations can be made online beginning on Wednesday.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 1 between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on "CBS 6 This Morning."

"Brown Distributing is proud to be a part of this event and honoring our heroes," Brown Distributing Company Co-President Dave Sorokowski said. "Our team of over 250 employees are proud supporters of the community we work in and look forward to bringing Richmond together on July 4."

Selected honorees will also receive a swag pack of Flying Squirrels gear, CBS 6 merchandise, gift cards and more.

"Brown Distributing has been a great partner since the Squirrels arrival in Richmond," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Their desire to join this unique television event, honor military personnel and help the Richmond citizens through these times speaks volumes about their commitment to this community."

The live broadcast of the Fourth of July fireworks at The Diamond will air on CBS 6 on Saturday, July 4 from 9-10 p.m.

In an effort to practice safe social distancing and best ensure the health and of the Flying Squirrels family, the team's front offices and team store are currently closed. Fans looking to reach out to the Flying Squirrels front office can find information here and are encouraged to interact on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

