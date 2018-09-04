Flying Chanclas to Return for Game 3 of TLDS

San Antonio - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will make a final appearance this season on Friday, September 7 at Wolff Stadium to face the Corpus Christi Hooks in Game 3 of the Texas League South Division Playoff Series.

After beginning the series at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi from September 5-6, San Antonio will don the popular Flying Chanclas uniforms for a pivotal third game at The Wolff Friday night.

"It's been the year of the Chanclas," said Missions General Manager Dave Gasaway. "We wanted to celebrate the success of the Flying Chanclas and give the great fans of San Antonio another opportunity to see them in action in what will be a tremendous playoff atmosphere."

Friday will also mark the final day of the Flying Chanclas online jersey auction. Fans can go on the DASH Auction app and bid on up to 30 game-worn Flying Chanclas jerseys. The DASH Auction will conclude at 10:00 PM on Friday, September 7. All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels of San Antonio.

First pitch Wednesday from Whataburger Field is set for 6:35 PM. Right-hander Michel Baez (0-3, 7.36) is the scheduled starter for the Missions. The Hooks are expected to counter with lefty Ryan Hartman (11-4, 2.69).

Friday's Game 3 at The Wolff will begin at 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6 PM.

