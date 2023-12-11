Flying Boxcars Announce Weekly Promotions and Ten-Game Plan Options

The moment you've all been waiting for... our weekly promotions are here!

Weekly Promos:

Throwback Tuesdays - Go back in time with us every Tuesday night at the ballpark! We'll travel back to another era, sharing music, festivities and more!

Double Dog Days - We'd love to meet your dogs at the ballpark every Wednesday, and don't miss out on discounts on hot dogs while you're there!

Thirsty Thursdays - It's back, Hagerstown! Enjoy discounted alcoholic beverages every Thursday at the ballpark!

Firework Fridays - Stay after the game to enjoy a firework show every Friday night!

Premium Giveaways and Events (Saturdays) - Make sure to get to the ballpark early for our premium giveaways/celebrity appearances and live music every Saturday. Bands will perform at our left-field bar prior to the first pitch.

Sunday Funday - Enjoy an evening of family fun and kids promotions and games throughout the game. Run the bases, play catch on the field, and pick up select giveaway items!

Ten-Game Plan Options:

Attention all 10-game plan holders! Our five options are now available, so make sure you select the plan that works the best for your schedule! If you are interested in purchasing a ten-game plan, please reach out to [email protected]. They make the perfect stocking stuffer and are selling fast!

Game Plan A Plan B Plan C Plan D (Early Season) Plan E (Late Season)

1 Tues. May 7 Wed. May 8 Thurs. May 9 Tues. May 14 Thurs. July 18

2 Fri. May 17 Sun. May 19 Sat. June 1 Sat. May 18 Fri. July 26

3 Thurs. May 30 Tues. June 11 Wed. June 12 Tues. May 28 Sun. July 28

4 Sun. June 16 Fri. June 28 Sun. June 30 Thurs. May 30 Wed. July 31

5 Wed. June 26 Fri. July 12 Sun. July 7 Wed. June 12 Tues. August 6

6 Sat. July 6 Tues. July 16 Fri. July 26 Sun. June 16 Wed. August 21

7 Thurs. July 18 Thurs. August 9 Tues. August 6 Thurs. June 27 Sat. August 24

8 Wed. August 7 Sun. August 25 Thurs. August 22 Sun. July 7 Tues. August 27

9 Sat. August 24 Wed. August 29th Tues. August 27 Sat. July 13 Thurs. September 5

10 Tues. September 6 Thurs. September 5 Wed. September 4 Wed. July 17 Fri. September 13

*All plans include four weekend games and six weekday games.

