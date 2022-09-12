Flyers Announce Rookie Series Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their roster for the 2022 Rookie Series coming to PPL Center this weekend and their overall schedule for their Rookie Camp.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will compete in back-to-back games at the upcoming Rookie Series on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Sept 17 at 5:05 p.m. offering area fans an early opportunity to welcome the return of the pro hockey season to the Lehigh Valley.

Nine recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms players are among the young prospects on the Rookie Series roster including 2020 first-round selection Tyson Foerster who recently won a gold medal with Team Canada at the World Juniors Tournament. Four skaters on the roster saw some games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season including Ronnie Attard, Jackson Cates, Noah Cates and Egor Zamula.

The pair of Rookie Games, featuring the up-and-coming stars of both the Flyers and Rangers, will be watched closely by front office personnel of both organizations.

The Flyers Rookie Camp opens on Thursday morning at The Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ before the team travels to Allentown for its Friday night game. The Flyers Rookie Camp concludes with a Sunday morning session also in Voorhees.

The Rookie Camp precedes the Flyers main training camp, which officially kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Forwards (2021-22 Team)

43 Theo Rochette - Quebec (QMJHL)

49 Noah Cates -Philadelphia (NHL), Minn-Duluth (NCAA)

52 Tyson Foerster - Lehigh Valley, Barrie (OHL)

59 Jackson Cates - Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia (NHL)

60 Zayde Wisdom - Kingston (OHL)

62 Olle Lycksell - Vaxjo HC (Sweden)

70 Tye McSorley - Oshawa (OHL), London (OHL)

73 Elliot Desnoyers - Halifax (OHL)

78 Jacob Gacher - Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)

82 Mikael Huchette - Quebec (QMJHL)

83 Tyler Savard - Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

85 J.R. Avon - Peterborough (OHL)

92 Alexis Gendron - Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Defensemen

47 Ronnie Attard - Philadelphia (NHL), Western Michigan (NCAA)

93 Colin Felix - Lehigh Valley, Mass-Amherst (NCAA)

50 Adam Ginning - Farjestad BK (Sweden)

95 Adam Karashik - Lehigh Valley, Notre Dame

80 Will MacKinnon - Reading (ECHL), New Hampshire (NCAA)

63 Mason Millman - Lehigh Valley, Reading (ECHL)

75 Ethan Samson - Prince George (WHL)

65 Wyatte Wylie - Lehigh Valley

54 Egor Zamula - Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia (NHL)

64 Brian Zanetti - Peterborough (OHL)

Goalies

33 Sam Ersson - Lehigh Valley

30 Jonathan Lemieux - Moncton (QMJHL), Saint John (QMJHL)

34 Nolan Maier - Saskatoon (WHL)

Opening Weekend for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23 against the Cleveland Monsters including T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes, Rally Towels, and Postgame Photos on the Ice with the players after the Sunday game.

