Flyboys Shut Out For The First Time This Year Vs. Elizabethton

June 24, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys only managed to produce seven base runners and could not score a run as the Elizabethton River Riders won the Saturday game, 2-0.

The Flyboys (8-9) never got a runner past second base and the River Riders (9-6) used a strong start from Spencer Atkins to blank Greeneville. It was the second nine-inning shutout this year in the Appalachian League.

The River Riders scored the game's only two runs in the second inning. A run-scoring double from Hunter Porter scored DJ Dillehay to bring in the game's first run. Porter scored the game's second run on an error by Johnny Pilla. Both runs were given up by Drew Sliwinski (one earned), who took the loss in the game and now has an 0-1 record.

Spencer Atkins (1-1) pitched six dazzling innings for Elizabethton. Atkins only allowed two hits and two walks, and he struck out five. It was the longest outing for a River Rider this year. Kerry Herndon-Brown, who has the highest batting average in the Appalachian League, pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Kai Leckszas finished off the shutout and picked up his first save of the season.

The Flyboys will look for more offense tomorrow evening on seven-inning Sunday when they take on the River Riders again at 5:30 p.m. A link to watch the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.