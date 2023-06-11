Flyboys Shut out Doughboys to Claim Series Win

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys threw a seven-inning shutout on Sunday against the Johnson City Doughboys and won the rubber match of the series, 1-0.

Greeneville (2-4) got a combined shutout from Roan Tarbert and Seth Dudley (1-0). The two only allowed three hits and six baserunners and never allowed the Doughboys (3-3) to advance a runner to third base.

Tarbert got the start for the Flyboys. The returning player pitched four innings, and he did not allow a base hit until he had retired 10 batters. Tarbert struck out six. Dudley pitched the final three innings and struck out three batters.

The Flyboys' lone run came in the fifth inning. Casey Gibbs started the inning with a leadoff single. He stole second base to get into scoring position for Joel Dragoo, who drove him home with an RBI single.

The game was played in a quick one hour and thirty-eight minutes. It was the first shutout of the season for any team in the Appalachian League.

Up next, Greeneville is scheduled to play again on Tuesday following a league-wide off day Monday. The Flyboys will be back at Pioneer Park to welcome in the defending champion Kingsport Axmen. A link to watch the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

