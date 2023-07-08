Flyboys Rally to Take Down Axmen

Kingsport, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys scored five runs in the final three innings and held off the Kingsport Axmen's comeback attempt to win 5-2 on Saturday night.

Greeneville (13-16) was held hitless through 5 1/3 innings, but the Flyboys picked up nine hits and five runs after that to beat the Axmen (15-14) by three runs.

Kingsport also did not have a run or a hit through three innings. They scored the game's first run when Mike Mancini led off the fourth inning with a walk. Mancini stole second and took third on a throwing error. He scored on a Deniel Ortiz sacrifice fly. Shea McGahan delivered the game's first hit a couple of batters later.

The Axmen made it 2-0 in the sixth inning when Ortiz hit his seventh home run of the year. Ortiz is now tied with Colby Backus of Johnson City for the league lead.

The Flyboy's bats came to life in the seventh inning. They produced back-to-back hits to chase Mickey Scheetz out of the game. Ricky Reeth (1-2) came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to Tyler Cerny. Following a groundout, Joel Dragoo hit a two-run home run that bounced off the top of the left field wall and went out to give Greeneville its first lead of the game.

The Flyboys got insurance in the bottom of the eighth when Aden Hill drove in two with a two out double. Hill now has 11 RBIs this season.

On the mound, Ethan Davis started for Greeneville and gave up just one run and one hit over four innings. Jack Dyke (2-1) pitched three innings, only allowed one run and got the win. Cameron O'Banan pitched the final two innings for the Flyboys. O'Banan allowed two men to reach in both innings but stranded four over two scoreless innings. Carson Queck hit a deep fly ball to the wall in the ninth inning representing the tying run, but Saborn Campbell caught it before it could hit off the wall. Mancini popped out to end the game.

The Flyboys will play their final game of the season against Kingsport tomorrow at 5 p.m. on seven inning Sunday. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

