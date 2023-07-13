Flyboys Drop Seventh Straight to River Riders

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have had zero luck against the Elizabethton River Riders so far this season. The 10-5 loss on Thursday makes Greeneville 0-7 against Elizabethton on the year.

The River Riders (18-14) once again got off to a hot start against the Flyboys (14-19) by scoring the game's first four runs. DJ Dillehay, Brendan Jones and Austen Jaslove all had first-inning RBIs for the River Riders.

Elizabethton scored at least one run in the game's first four innings. The Flyboys scored one run in every inning from the third through the sixth. A solo home run by Johnny Pilla got Greeneville on the board in the third. Joel Dragoo hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning. It was Dragoo's third home run and 31st RBI of the season. His RBI count is now second in the league. Gavyn Boyle also picked up a solo home run in the game and he now leads the team in home runs with four.

The River Riders put the game out of reach in the eighth inning when Ryan Widmeier walked five straight to start the inning. The three eighth inning runs for Elizabethton made it 10-5.

Drew Sliwinski (0-2) started the game for Greeneville and gave up seven runs. Kyle Mueller (1-1) got the win for the River Riders as he pitched into the sixth inning and only allowed four runs.

Up next, Greeneville will finish up its season series against the River Riders on Friday. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

