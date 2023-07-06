Flyboys Blow Five Run Lead Late to Lose to the Sock Puppets

Greeneville, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys allowed nine unanswered runs in the last two innings and lost to the Burlington Sock Puppets, 10-6, on Thursday night.

The first seven innings of the game went great for Greeneville (12-15), but the last two were dominated by Burlington (17-9), who picked up a comeback win.

The Flyboys picked up four runs in the second inning to pounce on Sock Puppets starter Mason Ruh. Ruh is the reigning Appalachian league pitcher of the month (June) and year (2022). Ruh picked up a win in all five games he appeared in this season. Austin Bode, Saborn Campbell, Tristan Ellis and Tyler Cerny all had RBIs in the inning.

Drew Sliwinski started the game for Greeneville and pitched four scoreless and hitless innings. The Sock Puppets did not pick up their first hit of the game until Evan Applewick hit a home run to lead off the sixth inning. Applewick went on to hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning as well. It was his fourth home run of the season

Gavyn Boyle picked up his second home run of the summer in the seventh inning to give Greeneville a 6-1 lead at the time.

The Sock Puppets sent nine men to the plate in the eighth inning and scored five times to tie the game at 6-6. John Costa in his first appearance with the Flyboys was charged with four of the five runs.

Burlington had another big inning in the ninth. They sent nine more men to the plate and scored four more times off Tyler Serb (0-1) The 18-year-old who just graduated high school was making his second appearance this summer for the Flyboys.

Jeremiah Locklear (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings at the end of the game and got the win for the first place Sock Puppets. Locklear recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyboys will play Burlington at home again on Friday night at 7 p.m. A link to watch the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

