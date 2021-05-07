Flyboys Announce Promotional Schedule

May 7, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN -Â The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their promotional schedule for the inaugural 2021 season.

The Greeneville Flyboys home opener presented by Greeneville Gold & Silver will take place Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. On Opening Night, fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2021 magnet schedule presented by Greene County Tourism. Opening Night will also include a pre-game concert featuring the Dugger Band, as well as post-game fireworks. Opening Night will also be the first of three Dollar Tuesdays of the season.

The first Friday game of the season June 11 will feature First Responders and Front-Line Workers Night. All first responders and front-line workers with an ID will receive one FREE ticket to the game and will be recognized throughout the night.

The Greeneville Flyboys' Friday, June 19 game will feature a throwback Trevor Bauer bobblehead giveaway. The following day, Sunday, June 20, highlights a Father's Day special where kids will be allowed to play catch with their dads on the field before the game. This game also kicks off the Flyboys' Kids Club Sunday series. Head to the Flyboys Kids Club page to see how you can sign up for a FREE ticket to all 2021 Sunday home games.

Pioneer Park will host its biggest fireworks show of the year Sunday, July 4. On Saturday, July 10, the second bobblehead giveaway of the season will feature another throwback with a Sonny Gray bobblehead. The Flyboys wrap up their July promotions with Christmas in July on Friday the 23rd and Friday Night Lights on Friday the 30th. On July 23, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas attire and the night will be full of holiday songs, games, and promotions. The Friday Night Lights promotion will feature discounted tickets to fans that wear their favorite sports jersey to the game.

The final game of the season Saturday, Aug. 7 is Fan Appreciation Night with special discounts on all concessions and will feature post-game fireworks.

The team also introduces the new weekly promotional special of Dollar Tuesdays with $1 hot dogs, chips, candy, Coke products and select beer. All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays, presented by Bush's Beans, and Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, return to Pioneer Park.

Additional promotions and giveaways for June, July and August will be released at a later date. Promotional schedule is subject to change.

On Wednesday, May 12 at 9 a.m., single game tickets will go on sale. The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets and mini plans can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 7, 2021

Flyboys Announce Promotional Schedule - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.