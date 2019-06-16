Floyd Signs First Pro Contract Contract with Gary, Tosses Two Scoreless Innings in Pro Debut on Sunday

June 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore signed right-handed pitcher Nick Floyd to his first professional baseball contract before Sunday's series finale vs. the St. Paul Saints. Floyd started Sunday's rubber game and retired all six batters he faced, two via strikeouts, in his professional baseball debut. In order to make room for Floyd on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Robbie Coursel on irrevocable waivers.

A native of Elkhart, Ind., and a recent graduate of Ball State University, Floyd was named Second Team All-Mid-American Conference after going 8-0 with a 1.92 ERA in 24 games (three starts). The senior didn't allow a run in his last 19.1 innings and yielded just 12 earned runs on 51 hits and 18 walks while striking out 55 batters in 56.1 innings.

During the summer of 2018, Dawson pitched for the Valley Blue Sox of the New England Summer Collegiate Baseball League. In nine games (four starts), the right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA. In 30 innings pitched, Floyd yielded 14 earned runs on 34 hits and 11 walks while striking out 24.

As a junior in 2018, Floyd was named to the Academic All-MAC Team after going 5-1 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 games (four starts). In a career-high 49.2 innings, Floyd yielded 28 earned runs on 51 hits and 34 walks while striking out 41 hitters.

As a sophomore in 2017, Floyd was named Ball State's Most Improved Player and to the Academic All-MAC Team for the first time in his career after going 2-2 with one save and a 2.21 ERA in 19 games (two starts). In 48 innings, Floyd allowed 21 runs (15 earned) on 40 hits and 27 walks while striking out 40.

As a freshman in 2016, pitched in three games, making one start. In 11 innings, the right-hander allowed six runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out two.

Prior to signing with Ball State, Floyd attended Jimtown High School. Floyd set the school record with 78 strikeouts as a junior and was also named All-League in basketball.

Coursel was 2-2 with a 6.86 ERA in seven games (three starts) with the RailCats. In 19.2 innings, Coursel allowed 17 runs (15 earned) on 21 hits and 11 walks while striking out 12 batters.

Gary is idle on Monday before beginning their season-long 10-game road trip on Tuesday in North Dakota against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch in the series opener at Newman Outdoor Field is at 7:02 p.m. RailCats right-hander Kaleb Fontenot (0-3, 5.52) makes his third start in the first of 10 consecutive road games while the RedHawks have yet to announce their starter.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Friday, June 28th for a three-game homestand vs. the reigning American Association Champion Kansas City T-Bones. Friday's game is AmeriCAN Beer Fest, presented by Berey Bros., Indiana 105 Country Night, and another Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday.

American Association Stories from June 16, 2019

