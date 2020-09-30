FloSports to Host ECHL.TV Beginning with 2020-21 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that FloSports has been named the new provider for ECHL.TV beginning with the 2020-21 Season.

Every ECHL regular-season game, as well as the annual ECHL All-Star Classic and the Kelly Cup Playoffs, will stream exclusively through FloHockey, along with original content, interviews and analysis produced by FloSports.

"This is an exciting time for the ECHL.TV product and our league as we partner with FloSports," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Our fans will now have a platform that houses not only every live and archived game, but additional stories, interviews and features from around the league. This isn't simply a technology partnership, but rather an opportunity to showcase our teams and players."

"We're honored to be able to build a long-term partnership with the ECHL, its teams and Commissioner Crelin, as we head into the upcoming hockey season," said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder of FloSports. "They have worked tirelessly over the past 30-plus years to elevate professional hockey in all of their local markets and across North America. Our goal is to enhance their efforts to and accelerate the ECHL's engagement with hockey and sports fans around the world."

FloSports continues to bolster its hockey platform and recently announced a multi-year partnership with CCHA that will see every regular and postseason event hosted by a CCHA member school streamed live and on-demand on FloHockey. The agreement covers all regular season games to include preseason, non-conference matchups and the entire CCHA postseason tournament. Along with the ECHL, FloHockey will stream up to 1,600 games annually making it one of the premier destinations for hockey fans.

To access live and on-demand coverage of the ECHL, CCHA, Atlantic Hockey, WCHA, and more, visit FloHockey to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. FloHockey subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from motorsports, cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Watch the live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

