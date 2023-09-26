FloSports Announces Multi-Year Agreement with the SPHL

September 26, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







AUSTIN, TEXAS - FloSports, a leading sports streaming service and original content provider, today announced a four-year deal with the SPHL to become the hockey league's exclusive streaming partner. Under the agreement, FloSports will carry all of the league's 280 regular season games, playoffs and championship annually, in addition to creating and producing original content, conduct- ing interviews and analysis.

The SPHL is entering its 20th season and features 10 teams across the Southeast and Midwest United States, each with an avid fan base.

Both the Knoxville Ice Bears and Pensacola Ice Flyers currently hold the most titles in the SPHL with four apiece.

"FloSports is proud to announce today a long-term partnership with the SPHL, the latest milestone in our journey to build a comprehensive, 360 degree platform for the sport's most passionate fans," said Mike Levy, Senior Vice President, Global Rights Acquisition. "Our goal is to aggregate all of our live event content, hockey sport data, and editorial content to become the universal home for hockey below the NHL."

"We are extremely excited to partner with FloSports ahead of our 20th anniversary season," added SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "With additional content above and beyond our games, fans are going to have a brand new SPHL experience through FloSports."

FloSports is committed to evolving its hockey platform to construct the essential bridge between youth hockey and the NHL for hockey fans to have a home. FloHockey currently holds the streaming rights to many top professional, college, and junior hockey leagues including ECHL, USHL, CCHA, USPHL, BCHL, and AJHL, boosting the platform's live coverage of elite hockey games to over 40,000 games annually.

The FloHockey platform additionally features advanced player, team, and league statistics stemming from the company's acquisition of HockeyTech, a live and on-demand hockey streaming platform and sports data provider. The integration of HockeyTech's 30,000 live hockey games and powerful sports data technology platform, LeagueStat, further cements FloHockey as a blueprint for hockey fans to create multi- ple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey spanning from live games, to advanced statistics, and unique content specialized for the next generation of hockey fans.

For more information, https://www.flohockey.tv/

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.