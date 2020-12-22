Florida's Cooley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Devin Cooley of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 14-20.

Cooley stopped 39 of the 40 shots he faced in Florida's 5-1 win at Greenville on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Nashville, Cooley is 2-0-0 and ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Cooley appeared in 32 games over three seasons at the University of Denver where he posted a record of 15-9-4 with six shutouts, a 1.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

Runner Up: Zach Fucale, South Carolina (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save pct).

Also Nominated: Garret Sparks (Orlando) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.