Florida's Cooley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Devin Cooley of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 14-20.
Cooley stopped 39 of the 40 shots he faced in Florida's 5-1 win at Greenville on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Nashville, Cooley is 2-0-0 and ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Cooley appeared in 32 games over three seasons at the University of Denver where he posted a record of 15-9-4 with six shutouts, a 1.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.
Runner Up: Zach Fucale, South Carolina (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save pct).
Also Nominated: Garret Sparks (Orlando) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).
