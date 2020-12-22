NFL, MLB, CFL stats



ECHL

Florida's Cooley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


PRINCETON, N.J. - Devin Cooley of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 14-20.

Cooley stopped 39 of the 40 shots he faced in Florida's 5-1 win at Greenville on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Nashville, Cooley is 2-0-0 and ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Cooley appeared in 32 games over three seasons at the University of Denver where he posted a record of 15-9-4 with six shutouts, a 1.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

Runner Up: Zach Fucale, South Carolina (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save pct).

Also Nominated: Garret Sparks (Orlando) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).

