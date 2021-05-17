Florida State University to Host Youth Football Clinic at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, FL - Florida State University will hold a youth football clinic at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday, May 26 from 6:30-8:00 PM. The clinic will be free, and youth football players currently enrolled in 2nd through 8th grade are eligible to attend.

"I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to invest in communities throughout the state of Florida," head coach Mike Norvell said in a team announcement about the clinic tour. "Our focus will be on serving our state's youth by providing a positive, impactful experience. There has been so much adversity this year and sacrifices our children have had to make. This will be an opportunity to have fun, develop athletically and celebrate the Seminole Way."

Florida State clinics are open to all youth currently in 8th grade and younger. They will feature fun, age-appropriate instruction from the Florida State football coaching staff, as well as special appearances by FSU football alumni. All clinics will have COVID protocols in place as established by the CDC, FSU and local regulations.

Parents/guardians may register their youth camp participant to attend at the following link: https://college.jumpforward.com/comptickets/youthclinic

