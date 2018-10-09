Florida Panthers Recall F Juho Lammikko from Springfield Thunderbirds

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Juho Lammikko from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lammikko, 22, has appeared in one game with Springfield this season. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Noormarkku, Finland, appeared in 59 games with Springfield in 2017-18, producing a career-best 28 points (8-20-28).

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (65th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds are in preparations for their first three-game weekend of the campaign, searching for their first victory of the new season. They will visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, Oct. 12 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Then the two clubs will return to Springfield for Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield, on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The action begins with a pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank at 4 p.m. at MGM Springfield's outdoor plaza, featuring a live music performance by Top Shelf. The Thunderbirds complete the three-game weekend with Kids Opening Day against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

