Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 23, 2018

TODAY'S GAME: Rubber match of a three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) from Osceola County Stadium (1-1)...Game three of a six-game six-game homestand against the Hammerheads and Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) (1-1)...Florida is coming off a three-game series defeat to Lakeland from Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium which wrapped up a seven-game road trip (3-4)...Fourth, and final, series (11 games) between Florida and Jupiter in 2018, with Florida leading the series 6-4...The Fire Frogs took a three-game set against the Hammerheads from June 9-10.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 20-year-old Huascar Ynoa makes his fifth start at the High-A level (23rd this season) in the rubber match of the three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday night...The native of the Dominican Republic was not ranked in the Atlanta Braves' top-30 prospect list at the beginning of the season (MLB.com), but is currently ranked 23rd...The 6-foot-2 hurler suffered his 11th loss of the season (third with Florida) in an 11-2 defeat to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Aug. 18...The right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, a walk and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium...Thursday will be Ynoa's first career start against the Hammerheads.

WATERS EXTENDS STREAK IN LOSS TO HAMMERHEADS: Drew Waters extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 1-for-4 night, but the Florida Fire Frogs dropped Wednesday's contest to the Jupiter Hammerheads, 11-2, at Osceola County Stadium.

With Florida trailing 4-0 heading into the stretch, Jordan Rodgers tripled to start the frame with a triple down the line in right against Josh Roeder. Waters followed with an RBI ground-rule double over the wall in right-center to break up the shutout and extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Three batters later, Braxton Davidson drove home the 19-year-old with a scorched single through the right side of the infield to pull the Fire Frogs within two.

The score remained the same until Jupiter broke the game open with a seven-spot in the top of the ninth for the game's final outcome.

Filyer Sanchez suffered the loss for the home team, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and three strikeouts across six frames in his second start at the High-A level.

LET THE WATER FLOW: Drew Waters' RBI ground-rule double in the sixth inning extend the outfielder's hitting streak to seven games...The switch hitter is batting .300 (10-for-30) with five runs scored, three doubles and an RBI out of the lead-off spot of all seven games during the streak.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining 12 games will be to play "spoiler." Of the remaining contests, seven are against teams in the top two of their respective divisions (LAK - three games/four games back, CHA - four games/one-half game lead).

JUMPING IN THE SHOW: Former Florida starter Bryse Wilson made his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, earning the win with no runs allowed on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts across five frames...The Braves 13th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) became the seventh Fire Frog to make it to the show, joining LHP A.J. Minter, LHP Luiz Gohara, LHP Adam McCreery, RHP Chad Sobotka, RHP Touki Toussaint and OF Ronald Acuna...The 20-year-old appeared in only five games at the High-A level this season, posting a 2-0 record with an ERA of just 0.34 (1er/26.2ip).

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

