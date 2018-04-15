Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: April 15, 2018

April 15, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





TODAY'S GAME: Finale of a three-game series against Palm Beach (STL), and final game of a seven-game road trip for the Florida Fire Frogs. These teams will play a total of 12 games against one another and won't meet again for another series until May 1-3. Florida is 6-9 all time against the Cardinals, including 0-2 in 2018.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 20-year-old Bryse Wilson takes the bump in the finale of the three-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The 6'2" righty worked 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Fort Myers Miracle on April 10. The North Carolina native allowed five hits, walked a man, and struck out five on 65 pitches (43 strikes).

Sunday will be Wilson's first career start against the Cardinals.

FLORIDA FALLS IN EXTRAS TO PALM BEACH: The Florida Fire Frogs dropped their third consecutive extra-innings contest at the start of the 2018 season with a 6-5 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Florida is now 0-3 in games that have gone beyond nine innings after posting a mark of 4-6 during their inaugural campaign in 2017.

The Fire Frogs held a 5-0 lead going into the sixth inning, but Palm Beach struck for four runs in the frame against the bullpen, and tied the game in the ninth against Sean McLaughlin. The home team plated the winning run in the 10th on a wild pitch.

KEEPING THE LINE MOVING: Ian Anderson picked up where Joey Wentz left off on Saturday night, as the right-hander held Palm Beach to just one hit through his five innings of work. Jose Godoy ended the 19-year-old's no-hit bid with a single through the right side with two outs in the fifth.

The right-hander did issue three walks in his second start of the season, but also managed to pick up five strikeouts en route to his first win of the year.

Florida's starters have allowed two hits over 10 innings to start the series against Palm Beach, with four walks and 11 strikeouts.

GET THIS PARTY STARTED!: Omar Obregon's leadoff home run to start Saturday's action was the fourth time in team history the Fire Frogs began a game with a long ball.

Ray-Patrick Didder accomplished the feat twice in 2017, becoming the first player to do so on April 10 against the Dunedin Blue Jays. The Aruba native started a game on July 9 with a home run against the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Anfernee Seymour blasted a pitch from Conor Fisk in Dunedin to start July 31's game against the Blue Jays with a bang for the Fire Frogs.

TOP OF THE LINE: The Fire Frogs pounded out a season-high, 13 hits in the losing effort on Saturday. Eight of the knocks came from the three men at the top of the lineup in Omar Obregon (3), Cristian Pache (2) and Brett Cumberland (3).

Obregon accounted for the first two RBI of the game for the visitors, while Pache and Cumberland both drove a man home in the four-run second.

OFF TO THE RACES: Jared James picked up two stolen bases in game two, upping the California native's career total to 14. The 24-year-old swiped just one bag in 2017 while with the Mississippi Braves (AA), but picked up 11 in his time with Danville (Rk) and Rome (A-) in his first professional season in 2016.

Saturday was James' second career multi-steal performance, and first since July 5, 2016, in which he stole two against the Burlington Bees.

BUMPS AND BRUISES: Brett Cumberland was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat on Saturday night, giving the backstop two HBP in nine games to start the season.

The product of Cal is no stranger to getting hit by a pitch in his professional career, as Cumberland took one of the body in the batter's box 41 in 2017, and 11 times in 2016 - including a career-high three times on July 27, 2016 against the Johnson City Cardinals.

