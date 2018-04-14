Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: April 14, 2018 and Roster Move

TODAY'S GAME: Game two of a three-game series against Palm Beach (STL), and sixth game of a seven-game road trip for the Florida Fire Frogs. These teams will play a total of 12 games against one another and won't meet again for another series until May1-3. Florida is 6-8 all time against the Cardinals, including 0-1 in 2018.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 19-year-old Ian Anderson makes his second start of 2018 in game two against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night. The 6'3" hurler came into the campaign as the Atlanta Braves fifth-ranked prospect in both Baseball America and MLB.com, and is the 42nd- (Baseball America) and 51st- (MLB.com) overall rated prospect in baseball.

The native of Rexford, N.Y. surrendered three runs on two hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in a no-decision against the Fort Myers Miracle on April 9. The right-hander retired the first two men inthe fourth inning before a walk extended the inning for Travis Blankenhorn's RBI double. Anderson then surrendered an RBI single to Jimmy Kerrigan to tie the game at two.

Connor Johnstone came on with an inherited runner and allowed the runner to score on an RBI single from Jared Foster.

Saturday will be Anderson's first career start against the Cardinals.

FLORIDA DROPS PITCHING DUEL TO PALM BEACH: The Florida Fire Frogs continued to search for runs in a 1-0 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals in 10 innings to open up a three-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The shutout was the second against the Fire Frogs this season, and was the sixth game to be decided by two runs or less in 2018.

Palm Beach scored the lone run of the game in the 10th after Andy Young started the extra frame at second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by J.B. Woodman off of Jon Kennedy, that saw the throw go to third, but not get the runner to put men at the corners.

Sean McLaughlin came in and intentionally walked Ryan McCarvel to load the bases. The right-hander got a ground ball to Ray-Patrick Didder at short, who's throw to the plate was in time for the first out, but Lucas Herbert's throw to first sailed wide of the target, allowing Woodman to score the winning run.

WONDERFUL WENTZ: Joey Wentz allowed Chase Pinder to reach second base after singling in the first inning, but did not have a Cardinal reach scoring position through his remaining four frames. The Pinder single was the only hit surrendered by the left-hander through his five frames, The 20-year-old picked up three of his six strikeouts in the fourth inning, and walked just one man in his second start of the season.

The Braves 10th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) does not have a record in 2018, but allowed just one run through nine innings to start his third professional season. The southpaw has struck out nine over that same span, while issuing just walks and giving up four hits (.125avg).

HIGHLY RANKED PROSPECTS: Entering the 2018 season, the Atlanta Braves have the second rated farm system in Minor League Baseball, according to MLB.com...Ian Anderson is ranked the top prospect on the Fire Frogs and 49th in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com. Cristian Pache, Joey Wentz and Bryse Wilson are also Fire Frogs players ranked in the top 15 in the Braves organization, according to MLB.com.

ROSTER MOVE:

RHP Chase Whitley's rehab assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett.

