Florida Everblades Sign Forward Kobe Roth

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today they have signed forward Kobe Roth for the 2022-23 season.

Roth, 25, joins the Blades after spending the 2021-22 season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he suited up for 176 games in the NCAA. Roth had his career-high, 29 points in the 2021-22 season while serving as the team captain. In five seasons at UMD, Roth had 97 points in 176 games from 2017-2022. He helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships as a freshman in 2017-18 and a sophomore in 2018-19. Roth also won the NCHC conference's Sportsmanship Award in 2019-20.

Before heading to the NCAA, the Mason City, Iowa native played with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League from 2015 to 2017, where Roth notched 15 goals and 19 assists in 59 games with the Buccaneers. In addition, he served as an alternate captain for the 2016-17 season. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward was originally undrafted, but helped Minnesota-Duluth reach four consecutive Frozen Fours and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

