Flores, Naturals Bust out Big Bats to Take Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Infielder, Jecksson Flores, fueled the Naturals 11-6 win on Saturday night over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field with a career-best four runs batted in.

The 23-year old infielder delivered in the five-run sixth inning to extend the Naturals lead to 7-2 and tacked on a three-run double in the seventh frame to make the score 11-2. Flores finished the night going 2-for-4 with the double. It's the most RBIs in a single-game by Flores since he drove in three runs with Wilmington in June, 2017.

Northwest Arkansas (3-6) struck first in the third inning. Luis Villegas clocked a fly-ball with the wind out to rightfield and watched it sail over the wall for his first home run of the season. The Hooks on left-hander, Emilio Ogando (1-1, 7.00), with two runs in the ensuing home half of the third.

Samir Duenez singled to lead-off the fourth and Elier Hernandez followed with a double to set-up a game-tying RBI single by Donnie Dewees to make it a 2-2 game.

Ogando settled in following the fourth and retired a stretch of six consecutive hitters and put down seven of the final eight he faced. The left-hander finished with a line of 5.0 innings, five hits, two runs and five strikeouts to notch his first winning decision in 2018.

The Naturals knocked Corpus Christi (4-5) starter, Yoanys Quiala (1-1, 4.82) from the game with one-out in the fifth inning. Reliever, Erasmo Pinales, entered and Northwest Arkansas displayed patience by drawing three walks during the five-run frame. Hernandez delivered a run-scoring single during the inning followed by Flores' base-knock later in the inning.

Reliever, Yunior Marte, worked the final 2.1 innings in relief and retired all seven batters he faced on the night. During the series, Marte worked a total of 4.2 innings, allowed one hit and struck out six batters.

The Naturals continue the six-game road trip with a three-game series against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander, Glenn Sparkman will take the ball in the opener against right-hander, Jesse Scholtens for the Missions.

