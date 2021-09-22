Florentino Enlists with Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Wednesday that defenseman Anthony Florentino has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"We really like what Florentino brings to our group on the ice and in the room," said James. "He has playoff experience as well and that's important to us."

Florentino, 26, will be skating in his fifth full professional season and his first with the Gladiators. Last season, the 6-foot, 207-pound defenseman appeared in nine games with the Kansas City Mavericks and 32 contests with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls. Florentino put up three goals and seven assists with Birmingham.

"Anthony is an experienced, hard-nosed, solid two-way defenseman with a heavy shot," said Pyle. "He's a good teammate who knows the game and understands what it takes to win."

The West Roxbury, Massachusetts native was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (143rd overall). After his draft selection, Florentino opted to play NCAA Division I hockey with Providence College and helped lead the Friars to a national championship in 2015.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join a strong first-class organization," said Florentino. "I'm looking forward to contributing and helping them compete to bring a championship to Atlanta."

Florentino saw action in five American Hockey League games with the Rochester Americans immediately after graduating from Providence. The righthanded shot spent the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones and posted 17 points (5G-12A) in 109 games from 2017 to 2019. He skated in seven games with the Worcester Railers in the 2019-20 season.

Florentino is the eighth defenseman and the 18th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Matt Wedman (F), Luke Nogard (F), Hugo Roy (F), Tyler Kobryn (F), Tommy Besinger (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), Zach Yoder (D), Derek Topatigh (D), and Chris Nell (G).

