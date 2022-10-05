Florence Y'alls to Debut First-Of-Its-Kind Winter Wonderland

FLORENCE, KY - All will be merry and will certainly be bright this holiday season in Florence, Kentucky when a huge light display takes over Thomas More Stadium for a first-of-its-kind Deck the Y'alls Lightfest.

Knock your holiday season out of the park and come see the home of the Florence Y'alls transform into a winter wonderland. It is an expansive sparkling scene of more than two-million lights choreographed to music, including a 50-foot animated tree. Guests will immerse themselves in the show as they go onto to the field to walk through 10 holiday light themed areas with photo ops abound.

During the announcement, Florence Y'alls President and Owner, David DelBello, said, "The Y'alls are ecstatic to bring a unique winter attraction to the Northern Kentucky community. The immersive, interactive Lightfest, along with the other attractions including our outdoor ice rink, will create innumerous holiday memories for families and individuals of all ages."

In addition to the main attraction of the lights, Deck the Y'alls Lightfest is engaging for holiday-goers of all ages. After being fully immersed in the Light show, Deck the Y'alls Lightfest offers numerous activities and attractions to be enjoyed, including: outdoor ice skating on the on-field rink; a holiday carnival with traditional rides, games and carnival food; Christmas vendors for shopping; specialty food and drink items, and more. Kids and adults alike can make their own S'mores over firepits. Private group areas for outings and birthday parties are available with indoor and outdoor options. Private firepits are even available!

Children can express their Christmas gift wishes to Santa Claus as Ol' Saint Nick will be at the park each night leading up to Christmas. Per Y'alls tradition, each Friday night also features a fireworks spectacular, detonated by Rozzi Fireworks and a special night including Rozzi Fireworks is on tap for New Year's Eve. A never-before-seen New Year's Eve party is also in store with fireworks to ring the New Year! More details and full list of weekly promotions is set to be released October 24.

The event begins with the grand opening Light Up Night celebration on November 25, and runs through January 1. Do not be left out in the cold; be sure to get your tickets now starting as low as $10 to make sure you are part of this new-to-the-area spectacle! As always, parking at Thomas More Stadium is free!

We do not know if there will be snow, but we do know you can have a holly, jolly Christmas and holiday season at the first annual Deck the Y'alls Lightfest! Visit the festival's exclusive website, www.decktheyalls.com, or call the Y'alls office at 859-594-4487 to purchase tickets and for more information.

