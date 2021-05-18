Florence Y'alls Schedule Exhibitions

Florence, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, continue the sprint towards their May 27 opening day with a trio of exhibition games this week at Y'alls Ballpark. The week of baseball opens on Wednesday as the Y'alls play host to Frontier League rival Evansville on Wednesday evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:31 pm. To kickstart the Y'alls 2021 #Y'allOrNothing season and get fans excited about being back at the ballpark, Wednesday's game will be FREE for all fans to enjoy.

The action continues Thursday and Friday as the Y'alls welcome their rivals from last season's Battle of the Bourbon Trail campaign, the Lexington Legends. The Legends, newest members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, will square off with Florence in the first-ever official meeting of Frontier League and Atlantic League teams. The matchup will feature two of the newest Legends, recently acquired former Cincinnati Reds Tony Cingrani on the mound, and Joran Pacheco in the infield.

The 2021 Battle of the Bourbon Trail between Florence in Lexington will get underway on Thursday evening with first pitch at 6:34 and Friday 7:03. Tickets for both games are on sale now for just $5. Thursday June 20 will also see the return of a Y'alls fan favorite, Thirsty Thursdays presented by Miller Lite, featuring a wide variety of beer specials, including select $2 drafts all game long.

As the Y'alls prepare for their first full season after embracing their new namesake, the organization has adopted the mantra of Y'all or Nothing: a relentless pursuit to provide fans a home run experience, combined with an exciting brand of baseball and a slice of hospitality and southern fun that is uniquely Florence, y'all! In that spirit, the organization has made several substantial improvements to the ballpark and the overall "show". From new playsets and inflatables in the Cincinnati Children's Kids Zone, to a brand-new bar experience presented by Ole Smokey, there is something new for everyone this season, and so much more to look forward to!

Speaking about the excitement surrounding the upcoming season, David DelBello, Y'alls President & CEO, reflects, "The 2021 season is more than a year in the making... Following the difficulties of the last year-plus, we are so excited to welcome Y'alls fans back to the ballpark for a summer of fun and tremendous baseball. We've missed everyone and are ready to get back at it. This week of exhibitions and fine-tuning is just the beginning."

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 season! More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

