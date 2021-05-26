Florence Y'alls release Opening Day Roster

May 26, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







The Florence Y'alls have just set their roster for their 2021 campaign, bringing back fan favorites like Luis Pintor and Tripp Brothers, Jonathan and Christian. When asked about the team's chances this season, manager Brian White stated, "After spring training this year, we feel that we have a shot of making a deep run in the playoffs." The feeling around the ballpark is electric as the Y'alls hope to end the season with the trophy in hand.

The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are set the take the field at 6:34pm Thursday against the Washington Wild Things at Y'alls Ballpark, as part of the team's Baseball is Back Night celebration. This marks the first game in a five day stretch of home games that will kick off the Y'alls true inaugural campaign. Y'alls fans can be sure to soak up the fun as it is the first Thirsty Thursday of the season presented by Miller Lite to commemorate America's past time being back! The fun continues after Friday's game against the Wild Things at 7:03pm with a special Super Sized Firework Spectacular presented by Rozzi to get Memorial Day weekend off to an explosive beginning!

The second series of Opening Weekend has the Y'alls taking on the Southern Illinois Miners starting on Saturday at 6:36pm for their Opening Night Celebration followed by a Rockin' Saturday performance by The Bourbon Brothers, presented by Tom Gill Chevrolet. Sunday's 5:30pm game is the first of Family Sundays presented by Snappy Tomato Pizza and Gold Star! The team will have Bronson Arroyo at the ballpark signing autographs during the game, followed by the Bronson Arroyo Band playing past game. Monday is a 3:01pm Memorial Day tribute presented by AE Door and Window. The Y'alls will pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, as well as those currently serving. The team will pay their respects to all missing warriors and dedicate a special P.O.W., at Y'alls Ballpark.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertainingÂ our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played atÂ Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 season! More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.Â

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.