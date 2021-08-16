Florence Starting Pitcher Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

August 16, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - Florence Y'alls starting pitcher Johnathon Tripp has been named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week.

Tripp made one start during the week, tossing a complete-game, 7-inning shutout on Saturday night at Wild Things Park in game one of a doubleheader against the Washington Wild Things.

In just his seventh start of the 2021 season, Tripp struck out six Wild Things and did not walk a batter. Washington recorded just three hits in the ballgame. The complete-game shutout was the first by a Florence pitcher this season.

On the season, the right hander is tied for the team lead in wins with six to add to his five saves. Tripp has walked just 11 batters in 60.1 innings pitched.

Florence took two-out-of-three against the Wild Things to begin a nine-game-in-ten-day road trip that continues on Tuesday night at the Sussex County Miners.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on August 25 to begin a six-game homestand against the Joliet Slammers and Southern Illinois Miners. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 16, 2021

Florence Starting Pitcher Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - Florence Y'alls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.