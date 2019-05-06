Florence Freedom Push Back Opening Day

May 6, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky - Opening Day of the 2019 Florence Freedom baseball season has been pushed back to Friday, May 10, due to the severe weather forecasted for Thursday evening.

The Friday, May 10 game will remain at 7:05 p.m. against the Joliet Slammers. The May 9 game against the Lake Erie Crushers has been moved to Sunday, July 7 at 5:35 p.m.

"We have made the tough decision to try and be proactive by rescheduling our Opening Day, and Opening Day festivities," Freedom Vice President and General Manager Josh Anderson said. "With so much invested in the promotions and appearances on Thursday, we couldn't risk losing the game entirely. We understand weather is unpredictable and could change before Thursday, but with so many moving parts, and looking at the high probability of not just rain, but severe weather, we thought best to get in front of this as best we could and move opening night back one day."

Danny Graves, Wily Mo Pena and Felipe Lopez were scheduled to be a part of the Thursday festivities against the Crushers. This promotion will now take place when the Freedom play Lake Erie on Sunday, July 7 at 5:35 p.m. due to other pre-existing commitments. Graves, Pena and Lopez will appear and participate in the same promotions as originally planned.

Fans that purchased single game tickets for this Thursday night may exchange their tickets for the July 7 game, as well as receive an additional ticket voucher (in the same section) for another 2019 regular season game. (5/11, 5/31, 6/6 and 8/18 are excluded).

Those that purchased meet 'n greet / autograph options for Thursday will be contacted individually to discuss exchange options.

"We're trying to make the best out of a situation that has the very high probability of being not pleasant," Anderson continued. "We hope our fans understand, we will go above and beyond to make this change of plans up to them."

Full season ticket holders will be able to pick up their tickets for July 7 starting on Friday at 9 a.m. Mini- plan holders and individual ticket buyers will be able to purchase July 7 tickets starting on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

The Freedom now open the regular season at home on Friday, May 10 against the Joliet Slammers at 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Superhero Night: Marvel with over 20 characters appearing for photos and meet 'n greets. Friday is also a Fireworks Friday presented by the Groen Family McDonald's. That means all in attendance will receive a voucher for a FREE McDonald's extra value meal (redeemable at any NKY location) and Elite Pyrotechnics will light up the sky with an incredible superhero themed fireworks show post-game.

The Freedom play all home games at UC Health Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY and can be contacted by phone at 859-594-4487 and online at FlorenceFreedom.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.