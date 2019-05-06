Flight Centre, HarbourCats Teaming up on Trip to Seattle

May 6, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Victoria HabourCats News Release





VICTORIA, B.C. -- All the talk in the sports world right now is about one young Toronto Blue Jays star in the making, and Flight Centre and the HarbourCats have teamed up to offer a trip to Seattle to see him play.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has taken Canadian sports news by storm since being recalled to the Toronto Blue Jays, and this all-logistics trip with Flight Centre coordination, offered to HarbourCats fans and anyone else who is interested, will be the first chance to get to Seattle and see the Mariners face the Jays and Vlady Jr.

"We're proud to again offer this trip, it's been very popular for a few years now," said Jim Swanson, GM/Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "Flight Centre does a great job of teaming with Wilson's Transportation, the Mariners, and a great hotel to have a tremendous time watching the greatest game in the world."

The trip includes bus trip, ferry, two nights accommodations (based on double occupancy), and game tickets on the lower level -- prime seats at one of the best sports venues on earth.

The trip departs Friday, August 23, and returns the evening of Sunday, August 25.

The games fans will get to see:

Friday, August 23 -- Blue Jays at Mariners, 7:10pm

Saturday, August 24 -- Blue Jays at Mariners, 6:10pm

Sunday, August 25 -- Blue Jays at Mariners, 1:10pm

The price is $999 per person, based on double occupancy, and all bookings are to be done through Flight Centre in Saanich, contacting Carey Shelby -at 1-866-788-3159 or by e-mail at carey.shelby@flightcentre.ca

2019 SEASON TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS and 10-GAME FLEX PACKS NOW ON SALE!

HarbourCats 2019 Season Tickets, Single Game tickets and 10-game Flex Packs are now on sale! Book you seats now to avoid disappointment, especially on our popular fireworks nights!

2019 Season Ticket Pricing

(includes 27 league games, all six exhibition games scheduled in 2019, first right of refusal on purchase of playoff tickets)

General Admission - $350

Premium Reserved (Sections 6-9 and 11-12 along baselines) - $450

Grandstand Reserved (Section 10 behind home plate Row E to N) - $500

Campbell Real Estate Club Seats (Section 10 Rows A-D) - $650

Diamond Club (Field Level) - $725 (Inquire for Availability)

2019 10-game Flex Packs are also on sale at the same prices as 2018 - $120 for 10 General Admission vouchers and $175 for 10 Premium Reserved Vouchers.

To order season tickets or 10-game flex packs, drop in to the office at 1814 Vancouver Street (open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday thru Friday), or give us a call at 778-265-0327. You can also e-mail Christian J. Stewart, our Assistant General Manager, Ticketing and Media at chris@harbourcats.com.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS can now be ordered on-line at http://harbourcats.ticketrocket.co or by dropping in to the HarbourCats offices.

PRE-SEASON OFFICE HOURS

Our pre-season office hours at 1814 Vancouver Street are now 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday. We are closed (or by appointment only) on Sunday.

