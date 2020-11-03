Flicks on the Field at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark® is excited to bring back the ever-popular Flicks on the Field! This time for a holiday movie, matinee series running from Sunday, November 8, 2020 through Sunday, December 13, 2020. The fun, family-friendly events are open to the general public. Grab your blankets and pillows and cozy up on the field with up to six people in your own personal pod. VIP tickets include a hotdog, popcorn, and water for six people. Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark making it a perfect one-stop for the ultimate family outing! Gates open at noon, just in time for lunch and movies start at 1:00pm and be sure to arrive early and check out the surprise pre-feature before each move.

Sunday, November 8, 2020 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Sunday, November 15, 2020 The Polar Express (2004 - Animated)

Sunday, November 22, 2020 How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Sunday, December 6, 2020 Home Alone (1990)

Sunday, December 13, 2020 Elf (2003)

Flicks on the Field specifications:

Attendance:

250 people (41 pods of up to 6 people)

Animated Short shown prior to main feature

Tickets:

Pod with up to 6 people

Children 2 and under are included in pod count

Pod location is general admission, first-come, first-served

Online ticket sales through FEVO link

Digital tickets at gate

Tickets must be purchased in advance

GA Price:

$50 per Pod

Fees not included

VIP Price:

$122 per Pod

$50 Pod + hot dog, popcorn and water for 6 people

Fees not included

Ballpark Logistics:

Enter through Centerfield Gates

Viewing will be from the field only

Grill on 1st Base and Cart will be open for Concessions

Enter field through Section 101/102 aisle

Exit field through Section 102/103 aisle

