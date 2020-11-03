Flicks on the Field at Las Vegas Ballpark
November 3, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
Las Vegas Ballpark® is excited to bring back the ever-popular Flicks on the Field! This time for a holiday movie, matinee series running from Sunday, November 8, 2020 through Sunday, December 13, 2020. The fun, family-friendly events are open to the general public. Grab your blankets and pillows and cozy up on the field with up to six people in your own personal pod. VIP tickets include a hotdog, popcorn, and water for six people. Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark making it a perfect one-stop for the ultimate family outing! Gates open at noon, just in time for lunch and movies start at 1:00pm and be sure to arrive early and check out the surprise pre-feature before each move.
Sunday, November 8, 2020 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Sunday, November 15, 2020 The Polar Express (2004 - Animated)
Sunday, November 22, 2020 How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Sunday, December 6, 2020 Home Alone (1990)
Sunday, December 13, 2020 Elf (2003)
Flicks on the Field specifications:
Attendance:
250 people (41 pods of up to 6 people)
Animated Short shown prior to main feature
Tickets:
Pod with up to 6 people
Children 2 and under are included in pod count
Pod location is general admission, first-come, first-served
Online ticket sales through FEVO link
Digital tickets at gate
Tickets must be purchased in advance
GA Price:
$50 per Pod
Fees not included
VIP Price:
$122 per Pod
$50 Pod + hot dog, popcorn and water for 6 people
Fees not included
Ballpark Logistics:
Enter through Centerfield Gates
Viewing will be from the field only
Grill on 1st Base and Cart will be open for Concessions
Enter field through Section 101/102 aisle
Exit field through Section 102/103 aisle
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from November 3, 2020
- Flicks on the Field at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aviators Stories
- Flicks on the Field at Las Vegas Ballpark
- Fans for the Cure Virtual Road Trip
- Las Vegas Ballpark, in Partnership with Vitalant, Will Host the One October Memorial Blood Drive
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved
- Re-Airing of Aviators Games on YurView Cox Channel 14