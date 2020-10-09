Flicks and Treats: Double Feature of Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters Highlight Saints' Halloween Special on October 30

ST. PAUL, MN - Looking for something safe and fun to do the night before Halloween? Who You Gonna Call? The St. Paul Saints, of course. We're about to put a spell on you, and you'll be all ours during an entertaining, family-friendly night on Halloween eve that highlights movies, costumes, and candy.

On Friday, October 30, the St. Paul Saints open CHS Field for the first time to goblins, ghosts, and treats. No tricks on this night just flicks and fun. A double feature beginning at 6:00 p.m. as the fantasy-comedy cult classic Hocus Pocus kicks off the night followed by the 1984 blockbuster, Ghostbusters at 8:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at https://www.saintsbaseball.com/tickets/flicksntreats or by calling the Saints office Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 651-644-6659. Socially distanced pods of four will be placed in left and right field. The pods are $15 per person and patrons must purchase the pods in groups of four. For those coming with fewer than four people, general admission seating in the seating bowl of the ballpark, with a maximum of 250 people in each area, will be sold at $15 per person. Finally, enjoy the comforts of the Securian Financial Club, complete with dinner and drinks, for $50.

The night will get families in the Halloween spirit (no known spirits are scheduled to make an appearance during the evening) with everyone encouraged to dress up for the festivities. A costume contest will take place all evening long that will reward best dressed, funniest, most original, and more. We can all admit; however, Halloween is about one thing: candy. There will be plenty of sugary goodness for those with a sweet tooth.

