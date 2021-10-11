Flick-Or-Treat Movie Night at ABC Supply Stadium October 30

BELOIT, WI - Things are getting spooky at ABC Supply Stadium! Join Beloit Baseball for an evening of Halloween fun on Saturday, October 30. The night will feature several spooktacular activities for kids and adults including, pumpkin painting, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, a photobooth, trick-or-treat bag decorating, bounce houses, and of course a screening of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM CT and Hocus Pocus will begin at 5:30 PM CT. The movie will be shown on the stadium's 40-foot videoboard, providing guests with the ultimate movie viewing experience. Guests are welcome to sit in the seating bowl or on the field; while no lawn chairs are permitted on the field, guests may bring blankets to sit on. This event will be held rain or shine; if there is any inclement weather guests will be permitted to watch the movie from the Beloit Health System Club.

Tickets are five dollars plus a processing fee and include all the aforementioned activities. There will be a limited concessions menu available as well.

Questions? Want to purchase tickets over the phone? Give our Ticket Office a call at 608-362-2272.

A little bit about Hocus Pocus: The film follows a villainous comedic trio of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy (Omri Katz) in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. It is rated PG for some scary sequences, and for language.

