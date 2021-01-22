Fleurent's Hat Trick Leads Ice Bears to 5-4 Win

January 22, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Brady Fleurent scored three goals, Nick Master scored the game-winner with 33 seconds left and the Knoxville Ice Bears overcame blowing a 3-0 lead to defeat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-4 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Anthony McVeigh also scored for the Ice Bears and Peter Di Salvo made 34 saves in the win.

After the Ice Bears successfully killed off a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Brendan Van Riemsdyk's shot from a sharp angle was deflected into the slot where Master slapped it over a falling Chase Perry to sent the Coliseum into a frenzy. It was Master's third goal of the season.

Fleurent opened the scoring for Knoxville with a rebound at 6:34 of the first on the power play. He scored at 9:00 after intercepting a pass in the Pensacola slot and lifting the puck over Perry's glove.

McVeigh scored off a redirect at 12:11 before Alec Marsh put Pensacola on the board at 14:54 and cut the Ice Bears' lead to one just 21 seconds into the second period.

Fleurent completed the hat trick at 7:43 of the second when his shot from the left circle hit Perry and found its way into the net.

Patrick Megannety deflected a shot from the left point at the circle to bring the Ice Flyers within one again. Jake Wahlin scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 9:38 of the third, but Pensacola couldn't take advantage of three power plays after tying the game to take the lead. Perry made 26 saves for Pensacola.

The two teams will face off at the Coliseum again on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

Fleurent's Hat Trick Leads Ice Bears to 5-4 Win - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.